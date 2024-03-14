Why parents and teachers need to be involved in children’s video gaming

Play is an integral component of a child's cognitive and social development, and in today's world, video games have become a significant aspect of modern childhood.

As children immerse themselves in esports and video gaming, parents and educators must actively engage and stay informed about the games our kids are playing for various reasons.

Foremost, content matters. Video games span various genres tailored to different age groups and interests, shaping habits and worldviews.

By understanding the games your child is playing, you can ensure that the content aligns with your family's values, creating a safe and age-appropriate gaming environment.

Educational value is another key consideration. Surprisingly, many games are designed to enhance problem-solving skills and critical thinking and even impart historical or scientific concepts. Awareness of a game's focus allows parents to discuss these learning aspects with their children, transforming screen time into a valuable educational experience.

Online safety is a paramount concern, given the prevalence of online components in many games.

Awareness of your child's gaming choices empowers you to educate them about responsible online behaviour, emphasizing the importance of protecting personal information and interacting cautiously in the virtual space.

These shared gaming experiences, where parents and teachers guide children's gaming habits go a long way in fostering connection with the child. Whether it is engaging in gameplay together or discussing their favourite games, showing interest in their digital world nurtures open communication and strengthens the parent-child bond. This connection extends beyond video gaming, providing insights into their broader interests and hobbies.

In conclusion, being cognizant of the video games your child is playing enables active participation in their digital world, guiding their choices and fostering a healthy and balanced approach to video gaming.