Ronny Lusigi: Women the future of esports in Kenya

Kenya is experiencing a remarkable surge in esports, with the ambitious goal of becoming the esports hub of Africa well within our reach.

Infuse inclusivity

To realise this vision, we must infuse inclusivity and diversity into the industry from its nascent stages. Addressing the underrepresentation of women in esports is not just a necessity but an opportunity to establish the foundation for a flourishing and equitable esports ecosystem.

In honour of this year's International Women’s Day, the Esports Kenya Federation is collaborating with American Corner Moi to establish the Women in Esports chapter, underscoring our commitment to this cause.

Prominent player

This initiative aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards making Kenya a prominent player in the global esports arena.

Kenyan women have already demonstrated their prowess in esports. Figures like Shirley "Tinto" Ndirangu and Sylvia "Queen Arrow" Gathoni have secured podium finishes in international competitions, as the Kenyan Dota 2 women's team has represented Africa in consecutive Global Esports Games (2022 and 2023).

Gathoni's achievements even earned her recognition as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in 2022.

Limited resources

Having realised this with limited resources, the federation believes investing in women will accelerate progress both in the competitive arena and at the managerial level.

The focus includes addressing challenges identified through consultative forums, with objectives such as challenging stereotypes by showcasing success stories of Kenyan women in esports.

This aims to dispel the misconception that esports is exclusively a male domain and provide role models for aspiring female players.

Additionally, the chapter will advocate for female-only tournaments to attract more female players, encouraging women to assume leadership roles within the esports ecosystem.

Increase female representation

The goal is to increase female representation in the federation from 22 per cent to over two-thirds within the next two years.

Capacity building will also be key, with sessions lined up for training women in roles that offer support systems in esports, such as coaching and officiating.

Facilitating access to equipment is another crucial aspect of the chapter's objectives, exploring initiatives to provide affordable or free equipment to aspiring female players.

The "Women in Esports" chapter signifies a pivotal step towards realising this goal, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to the exciting future of Kenyan esports.

The Federation invites all social and corporate partners of goodwill to join in actualising this vision.