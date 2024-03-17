Mudavadi pledges government support for esports

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the government is committed to supporting Kenyans excelling in Esports.

Mudavadi acknowledged that online games have gained so much popularity that it is playing a key role in ensuring the youths become innovative in creating opportunities for themselves.

“I am amazed with the huge numbers I have seen here. Esports is becoming extremely popular and it's good to see our youth becoming innovative and creating opportunities. Our government is committed to supporting talented Kenyans to not only bring pride to Kenya but also to earn from their talent,” said Mudavadi.

He was speaking on Saturday when he graced Nairobi eLigue1tour qualifiers played at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in Nairobi. The tournament also set a record for the highest participation numbers of a live esports competition in Kenya.

Fast rising esports sensation Harry Kappa beat defending champion Eric “Demon” Ngige 3-1 to clinch the top spot in the qualifiers.

The two booked their slots in the national finals and will be joined by Jojo Depay who finished third place as well as Luony “Fox” Teat who qualified via the wildcard as the representatives of the Nairobi region.

Esports Kenya President Ronny Lusigi thanked the government for supporting esports and called on more corporate support to help the game continue growing in the country.

“It warms our hearts as the esports fraternity to receive this recognition and support from the government of Kenya. This is testament to the growth that we are making. As a federation, we commit to upholding fairness, transparency and inclusivity. We are calling on our corporates to also jump in and support esports,” said Lusigi.

For Kappa, his target is to clinch the national championship.