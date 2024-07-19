Nairobi schools to battle in Individual Chess Championship

The stage is set for a showdown during Nairobi schools Individual Chess Championship on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at St. Mary's School, Lavington.

The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the Kenya National Schools Chess Championship, slated for August 2-6, 2024, in Nakuru County at Nakuru High School and Nakuru Girls High School.



Chess lovers and young prodigies from various schools across Nairobi will converge at St. Mary's School, all vying for a coveted spot in the national championship. To qualify for the nationals, participants must score at least two points in this intense competition, a benchmark that promises to bring out the best in each player.

The event has attracted over 1,000 participants from 77 schools in the county, reflecting the growing popularity and competitive spirit of chess in Nairobi.



The tournament is being organised by the newly established Nairobi County Chess Association, under the leadership of their Chairman, IA Anthony Kionga. The creation of county branches comes as part of the Chess Kenya Federation's efforts to align with the Sports Act 2013, in compliance with requirements set forth by the Sports Registrar.