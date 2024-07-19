Nairobi schools to battle in Individual Chess Championship
The stage is set for a showdown during Nairobi schools Individual Chess Championship on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at St. Mary's School, Lavington.
The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the Kenya National Schools Chess Championship, slated for August 2-6, 2024, in Nakuru County at Nakuru High School and Nakuru Girls High School.
Chess lovers and young prodigies from various schools across Nairobi will converge at St. Mary's School, all vying for a coveted spot in the national championship. To qualify for the nationals, participants must score at least two points in this intense competition, a benchmark that promises to bring out the best in each player.
The event has attracted over 1,000 participants from 77 schools in the county, reflecting the growing popularity and competitive spirit of chess in Nairobi.
The tournament is being organised by the newly established Nairobi County Chess Association, under the leadership of their Chairman, IA Anthony Kionga. The creation of county branches comes as part of the Chess Kenya Federation's efforts to align with the Sports Act 2013, in compliance with requirements set forth by the Sports Registrar.
About the event, Kionga said: "We are thrilled to host this championship, which not only showcases the immense talent within our schools but also provides a platform for these young minds to advance to the national stage. Our goal is to promote chess as a vital part of the educational experience and to nurture the next generation of chess champions."
The championship promises to be a day filled with strategic brilliance, intense matches, and the thrill of competition. With the stakes high and the passion for chess running deep, the Nairobi Schools Individual Chess Championship is set to be a landmark event in the city's sporting calendar.