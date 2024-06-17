Mwicigi of Potterhouse School shines at Regis Runda Academy Youth Chess Championship

Roman Mwicigi of Potterhouse School was the Under-6 champion at the inaugural Regis Runda Academy Youth Chess Championship held over the weekend.

The inaugural event attracted over 500 young chess enthusiasts from over 30 schools across the region. As well as showcasing exceptional talent, the event provided an exciting and enjoyable experience for all participants.

In the same category, Mitch Mwangi finished second with five points while Anokh, Singh Lotay from Swaminarayan Academy finished third with four points.

In the girls' category, Liora Muthoni of Children's House scored three points to emerge victorious in a highly competitive section where all top finishers scored three points.

Ethan Njama Kamau (right) from Mother Danilla School. He won the U8 Category at the Regis Runda Academy Youth Chess Championship with a perfect score of 6/6 points. Photo credit: Pool

Muthoni was followed by Abigale Mwesiga while Samara Omondi of Nairobi Academy finished third.

Ethan Kamau of Mother Danilla School scored the maximum six points to win the Under-8 boys category. He was followed by Jacob Njoroge of Potterhouse. He scored 5.5 points. Kayden Gichuhi of KBA School came third with five points.

Jedidah Njoki of Precious Gems won the Under-8 Girls category with six points. She was followed by Shaunele Wanjiku of KBA School with five points and Eliana Kameiya also of KBA School.