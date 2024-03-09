Chess: Mongeli, Mcligeyo register mixed results in Accra Games

Kenya’s top chess players, Robert Mcligeyo and Sasha Mongeli, Saturday registered mixed results in their opening matches of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The duo is Kenya’s only representative in the multi-sport championship held once every four years.

The chess competition, which is taking place at Alisa Hotel North Ridge, has attracted participants from 20 countries. They will compete in three categories - mixed team rapid, men and women rapid, and men and women blitz.

By Saturday evening, Kenya’s men’s top seed, Mcligeyo, had only won one round and lost two in the mixed team rapid.

After being outwitted in round one by Angolan International Master (IM) David Silva, Mcligeyo bounced back with a victory over Ghanaian Cephas Clinton in the second round.

The KCB Chess Club man lost the third round to Zambian IM Chitumbo Mwali.

For Woman Fide Master (WFM) Mongeli, she shared spoils with Angolan WFM Ednasia Junior before defeating Ghanaian Banini Gertrude.

Mongeli, the Kenya National Chess Championship champion, lost to Zambian WFM Constance Mbatha in the third round.

Three more rounds in the mixed team rapid were scheduled for Saturday evening. Each rapid round lasts for about an hour.

Speaking to Nation Sport before leaving the country on Friday, Mongeli said her target is to win a medal. The chess competition will end on Monday.

Meanwhile, in swimming, no Kenyan qualified for the final in men’s and women’s 100-metre freestyle that took place Saturday at Borteyman Sports Complex Aquatic Centre in Adenta Municipality.

Kenyan Imara-Bella Thorpe finished 10th in the women’s 100m freestyle after clocking 59.77 seconds in heat two. Only the top eight swimmers qualified for the final, scheduled for Saturday evening.

South African De Lange Caitlin Ann qualified for the final in heat one as the top swimmer after clocking 55.51 seconds.

Egyptian Farida Osman and Ugandan Gloria Anna Muzit came second and third in 56.24 seconds and 56.96 seconds, respectively.

In men’s 100m freestyle, Talib Swaleh emerged 20th in 54.85 seconds heat three. His only compatriot in the competition, Stephen Nyoike,finished 22nd in 55.09 seconds in heat two.

Namibian Alexander Skinner clocked 50.81 seconds to win ahead of South African Jimmie Clayton and Egyptian Abdalla Nasr, who clocked 50.86 seconds and 51.45 seconds, respectively. The top eight swimmers progressed to the final scheduled for Saturday evening.

Kenya did not field a team in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay held on Saturday.