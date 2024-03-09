Handball: Mwathi eyes semi-final berth at African Games

Kenya men's handball team coach Peter Mwathi believes they have what it takes to make it to the last four at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The team of 12 players and two officials left the country earlier Sunday aboard RwandAir.

The team left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5:30am to Rwanda before connecting to Accra.

Speaking Saturday after their last training session at the Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena, Kasarani, Nairobi, Mwathi said they are in a relatively fair pool, from where they should be able to proceed to the last four.

Kenya are in Pool "B" with Ghana, Benin and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It's possible to qualify for the semi-final if we get our act together. We have played DR Congo before and we know what to expect from them. We have less knowledge about Benin and Ghana, but I believe they are beatable," said Mwathi.

"The players are psyched up and in high spirits. Most of the players in the team will be making their debut at the Games and I'm really looking forward to seeing how they will turn up. They are excited and eager ahead of the Games," added Mwathi, who coaches Equity Bank in the Kenya Handball Federation National League.

The East Africans will start their title campaign against hosts Ghana on Wednesday before battling Benin a day later. Kenya will conclude the group stage with a tie against DR Congo on March 17.

Egypt headline Pool "A", which also has Mali and Togo.

The Kenya men's team last participated in the Games in 2015 in Congo, Brazzaville, where they finished last in the Games that had attracted 10 countries.

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams will play in the classification matches.

Meanwhile, the Lawn Tennis team of six players left the country Saturday evening, while boxing (six) and triathlon (six) will fly out of the country on Sunday night.

Handball squad

Players

Brian Murangiri, Nicholas Okore, Julius Chiunda, Maxwell Munene, Morgan Simiyu, Brian Wakukha, Victor Otuoma, Winston Chekai, Rashid Ingwela, Teddy Sidai, Kevin Imo

Coaches