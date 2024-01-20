Handball: Angola hand Kenya second defeat in a row

Kenya men's handball team were bundled out of the ongoing Africa Senior Cup of Nations after losing their second match against Angola 20-48 in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

Kenya, who are drawn in pool "D" had on Wednesday lost their opening match against Tunisia 59-18.

The East Africans will play their last pool match on Sunday against winless Nigeria.

Brian Wakhuka (6), Morgan Simiyu(4) and Timothy Kirimi(4) emerged top scorers for Kenya, while Pascoal Otiniela (10), Chocola Patricio (7)and Sibo Mbala (7) top-scored for the the winners.

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the quarter-finals.

Kenya, coached by veteran coach Peter Mwathi and former Kenyan international Brian Mathews will therefore play in the classification matches of position 9-16.

In Pool "A" , Rwanda lost their second match against Democratic Republic of Congo 38-20,while Cape Verde defeated Zambia 45-13.

Rwanda had lost to Cape Verde 52-27 on Wednesday while Cameroon beat Guinea 23-19 in Pool "B".

Saturday is a rest day for all participating teams.

The event is acting as the Africa qualifying tournament for the 2025 World men's Handball Championship to jointly be hosted by Denmark, Croatia and Norway on January 9-27, 2025.