Handball: Kenya go down fighting against Tunisia in African Cup

Kenya men's handball team Wednesday lost their opening match of the Africa Senior Cup of Nations after going down 59-18 to Tunisia in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya scored only four goals in the first half as they trailed 27-4 at the break before adding 14 in the second half.

Reliable left wing Timothy Kirimi, who was marking his second cap with the national team, led Kenya with five goals while Nicholas Okore added four goals.

Both players play for Kenya Handball Federation National League champions National Cereals and Produce Board.

Toumi Ghassen (10) and Ben Abdallah (7) top-scored for the North Africans.

Kirimi said the loss represents a learning curve for the youthful squad.

"This is the best ever assembled squad and I believe if the team is kept intact, it will record better results in future. As much as we lost the opening tie, the score line showed some improvement from the last time the two nations met and we just want to build on this and see what happens,” said Kirimi, a Bachelors of Law graduate from University of Nairobi.

"It's such a honour that the technical bench had faith in me to draft me as the only left winger in the team. It's a huge role and responsibility but I have taken it with grace. In the club I also play that role but I hope I will perform well and reward their trust in me," added Kirimi.

Kenya lost to Tunisia 63-3 back in 2020.

In the other match in Pool "D", Angola held their nerve to see off Nigeria 26-24.

In Pool "A", Democratic Republic of Congo beat Zambia 40-21 while Cape Verde saw off Rwanda 52-27.

Cameroon defeated Congo 25-21 in Pool "B", while Algeria overwhelmed Gabon 31-27. Morocco defeated Libya 30-25 in a Pool "C" match.

Thursday is a rest day for all teams.

Kenya, who are returning to the African showpiece having last competed in the 2020 edition held in Tunisia, will on Friday play Angola in their second Pool "D" match.

The East Africans will play Nigeria on Sunday in their last group match.

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the knockout stages.

The event is acting as the Africa qualifying tournament for the 2025 World men's Handball Championship to be jointly hosted by Denmark, Croatia and Norway from January 9 to 27, next year.