Regis Runda Academy to host Youth Chess Championship

Regis Runda Academy is gearing up to host Youth Chess Championship on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The event has attracted young talents who will showcase their strategic prowess on the board.

The tournament, structured as a 6-round Swiss System event, will challenge participants with a time control of 25 minutes per player to finish each game.

With trophies up for grabs in each of the 12 categories—ranging from under 6 to under 16—the competition promises to be fierce as budding chess enthusiasts battle it out for supremacy. The event is expected to draw a crowd of spectators eager to witness the next generation of chess prodigies in action.

Chess tournaments offer invaluable benefits for young minds. Beyond honing their tactical skills, participants develop critical thinking, concentration, and decision-making abilities—qualities that translate into success both on and off the board. Engaging in competitive play also fosters friendship and mutual respect among players, enriching the overall experience for all involved.

Tournament Director IA Kionga Anthony has emphasized the significance of the event.

"The Regis Runda Academy Youth Chess Championship provides a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. It is a testament to the transformative power of chess in nurturing intellectual growth and personal development," he said.