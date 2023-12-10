Kenyan legislators shine in EAC Parliamentary Games

Bunge FC Sunday thrashed the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) 5-0 in a captivating football match at the Kigali Pele Stadium, Rwanda during the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games.

Captained by Rarieda MP Dr Otiende Amollo, the team held down their opponents who barely had any attempt at goal against a tight Kenyan defence in the second half.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali scored two goals in the 15tth and 18th minutes, before Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama netted a penalty past EALA goalkeeper Kanini Kega in the 22nd minute.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) earned Kenya its fourth goal at the half hour mark, before Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau added the fifth goal, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Mishi Mboko, Racheal Ameso, John Kinyua and Senator Karugo Thangwa led the cheering squad made up of various Members of Parliament.

In basketball, Kenya's Women Parliamentarians, captrained by Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta) secured a thrilling 38-17 victory against hosts Rwanda at the Lycee de Kigali Gymnasium.

Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo's swift and calculated moves both offensively and defensively saw her win accolades. Another force to reckon with was Nominated Senator Veronica Maina, whose easy and effortless jump shots stunned their competitors.