SJAK FC down Bunge FC in friendly contest

Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) FC Thursday rallied from behind to beat Kenya's Parliament football team, Bunge FC 3-1 in a friendly match at Police Sacco Grounds in South C.

Former Wazito boss Solomon Alubala gave Bunge FC the lead from a ferocious shot inside the box. However, the goal didn’t last long as constant attacks by SJAK attackers paid off via quick goals from brothers Samuel Ayoo and Steve Ayoo to lead 2-1 at the break.

Frank Solitei added the third goal in the second half to put the game beyond the reach of the lawmakers, who had in their ranks Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo (captain), his Embakasi South counterpart Musili Mawathe, Magarini MP Harrison Kombe, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma.

The MPs were using the match tO prepare for the upcoming East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Games in Rwanda in December.

SJAK coach Greg Mulemi praised his charges for the win and called for more friendlies between the two entities to enforce good relationship and networking.

“Big things are coming and SJAK is just getting better. Today we are playing against Bunge FC people and it is easy to mingle and get interviews as that is also part of our work. The scribes have shown that they are not only good in the newsroom but also on the pitch,” said Mulemi.

SJAK FC's Brian Yonga (left) vies for the ball with Bunge FC's Martin Njuguna during their friendly match at Police Sacco Stadium on October 26, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

SJAK chairman James Waindi said the association is planning another friendly with journalists from Tanzania and is working to ensure the team becomes more vibrant. Waindi called on more stakeholders to come and support the team financially

“We are inviting more stakeholders to come and support us in future plans,” said Waindi.

Otiende said the problem WITH Kenyan football is bad leadership and individuals are only interested in making money at the expense of the game.

“Part of the problem is this idea that the government is not allowed to interfere with football. It creates cartels who work with Fifa to kill our game. It is very unfortunate,” said Otiende.