Fired-up Bunge FC battle injuries ahead of Juba regional contest

Bunge FC coach George Sunguti is sweating over the availability of some of his key players ahead of their trip to South Sudan next week for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) football tournament.

The combined team of Members of Parliament and the Senate is preparing for the EALA Games in Juba, but injuries on Busia Senator Okiya Omtata, Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament), keeper Muchangi Karemba (Runjenjes MP), Mohamed Ali (Nyali MP) and Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki have left the coach a worried man.

Speaking on Thursday morning after his team put on an impressive display despite going down fighting 4-1 to a much younger Nation FC in a friendly match played at the Nyayo National Stadium, Sunguti said he’ll analyse the status of his injured players on a “case-by-case” basis before naming the final squad for the games in South Sudan slated from November 20 to December 1.

However, the former Kenya international defender said injuries on Kaluma, Faki and Ali are not major, adding that they would be back before next week.

During the build-up match at Nyayo National Stadium, hosts Bunge FC, led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, put up a great fight, but failed to beat their opponents defence marshalled by Kevin Lwangu assisted by Moses Abuba, Noel Osir and Ali Mwalewa.

The honourable members improved in the second half after the coming in of Amos Mwago (Starehe), Arnold Angaya (Legal Counsel) and Chesang who replaced Musili Mawathe (Embakasi South), Ali and Faki, but Nation FC were already leading 3-1.

The victors’ marksmen were Lwangu, Allan Munga, Elijah Ouko, while the hosts, who also conceded an own goal by Tonny Onyango, replied through Arnold Angaya, a Legal Counsel.

Skillful Nyali MP Ali was impressive on the right flank, running rings around Nation FC left-back Mwalewa to the delight of the Bunge FC contingent.

Roads, Transport and Public Works Minister Kipchumba Mukomen, who was recalled back to the squad to spearhead the striking force to the team missed the game, due to ministerial duties as he was attending the new Cabinet’s first meeting at State House, Nairobi.

Kipkelion MP Joseph Cherorot has recovered from flu and cleared to start training for the Juba trip, although he sat on the sidelines in Thursday’s match.

Kenya will take part in various sports at the EALA Games including basketball, athletics, volleyball, golf and netball.

All the sports will be hosted in the South Sudan capital Juba, but golf will be hosted in Nairobi as Juba doesn’t have a golf course.

Nation Media Group External Affairs and Marketing head Clifford Machoka said the company was happy with the partnership between NMG and Bunge FC, and would like to build a stronger relationship.

“We would like to interact with you more, and we wish you all the best in Juba,” added Machoka.

Nation FC Team manager-cum-player, Elias Makori wished the Bunge side success during their South Sudan trip, adding that the team will be there representing the nation.

“When people see you (MPs) playing they get encouraged. You are a big motivation to the people of Kenya,” said Makori, who also featured in the match.

Bunge FC captain, Senator Cheruiyot, played a brilliant game despite heading to the field after having just landed from an official international assignment.

He said the MPs and Senators, having come out of a grueling campaign and election period, were struggling for fitness but remained on course to win the EALA football title in Juba.

“We enjoyed a very good match with NMG. Although they have won, we believe that we have stretched them,” said Senator Cheruiyot who put in a good shift.

“We had key players missing because of one reason or the other so I believe next time when we have a rematch, Nation FC will face the full force of Bunge FC,” the Senate Majority Leader added.

Squads

Bunge FC: Rodgers Okwiri, Eddy Oketch, Joram Barasa, Mohamed Faki, Omboko Milemba, David Ochieng, Mohamed Ali, Musili Mawathe, Kenneth Ndirangu, Stephen Njata, Ken Angwa. Substitutions: Muchangi Karemba, Aaron Cheruiyot, Peter Kaluma, Allan Chesang, David Gikaria, Arnold Angaya, Amos Mwago, Okiya Omtata and Eric Maina.