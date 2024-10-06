Rising Stars shine: Kenya beat Tanzania in U-20 Afcon qualifier

Kenya on Sunday made a bright start to their campaign in the Cecafa Under-20 Afcon regional qualifiers, securing a 2-1 win over hosts Tanzania at the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Midfielders Kevin Wanganya and Andres Odhiambo scored in either half of the match to propel the “Rising Stars” to the top of Group “A”. Tanzania reduced the deficit late in the second half through Valentino Kusengama.

Rwanda, Sudan, and Djibouti are the other teams in Group “A”. Defending champions Uganda are in Group “B” alongside South Sudan, Burundi, and Ethiopia. The two finalists will qualify for the 2025 Afcon U-20.

Other participating nations will come from Central Zone, South Zone, Wes “A” Zone, West “B” Zone, North Zone, and East-Central Zone. The host country for the continental showpiece will be decided on October 22 during a CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Wangaya put Kenya in front with a spectacular free-kick in the 23rd minute. He curved his ferocious shot over the four-man Tanzanian wall, placing the ball perfectly in the top left corner.

Despite a full stretch, Tanzania goalkeeper Anthony Mpemba was not able to prevent the ball from shaking the back of his net.

Just two minutes later, the hosts nearly leveled the score, but Kenyan goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala stretched well to block a close-range shot from Sheikhan Khamis. Midfielder Kelly Madada squandered a glorious chance to double Kenya’s advantage in the 31st minute when his close-range shot flew over the crossbar.

The “Rising Stars”, coached by Salim Bbau, returned from the break stronger, creating several opportunities in the early stages that would have seen them extend their lead. Immediately after the restart, goalkeeper Mpemba blocked a close-range shot from Louise Ingavi after the striker collected a loose ball inside the box from Madada’s blocked shot.

Kenya threatened again in the 49th minute with Hassan Beja’s shot after connecting to a weighty cross from the right, missing the target narrowly. Six minutes later, Tanzania goalkeeper Mpemba rose well to clear a danger from Andres Odhiambo’s corner-kick.

Odhiambo burst into wild celebrations on 65 minutes after he extended Kenya’s lead with a shot to the centre of goal post. The Highway Secondary School alumnae connected to a cross from Beja and with Mpemba not in sight, he slotted home easily.

Tanzania had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 74th minute, but Valentino Kusengama’s free-kick from a promising spot was blocked by Kenya’s steel defence. Two minutes later, Tanzania found the back of the net through Mkinyange’s free-kick. Kenyan goalkeeper Wanzala looked to have miscalculated his move as he dived to make a save.

The hosts piled more pressure for an equaliser, with Kusengama coming close with a header in the 85th minute.

Kenya will next face Rwanda on Thursday at KMC.

Sunday’s results

Tanzania 1 Kenya 2

Playing on Monday

South Sudan v Burundi (KMC Stadium-4pm)