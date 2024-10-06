Kenya Under-20 lads start campaign in Cecafa qualifiers

Kenya Under-20 football coach, Salim Babu, is optimistic that his team will win the Cecafa Under-20 Afcon regional qualifiers that kick off in Dar es Salaam today. The games will run till October 20.

Kenya's Under-20 team, christened “Rising Stars,” plays its first game today against hosts Tanzania at the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) Stadium.

A squad of 20 players, accompanied by members of the technical bench left the country on Friday morning to Tanzania for the regional showpiece.

Kenya is in Group ‘A’ alongside hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, and Djibouti. Defending champions Uganda will compete in Group ‘B’, which also includes South Sudan, Burundi, and Ethiopia.

The host country for the 2025 Afcon will be decided on October 22 during a CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

Senegal is the defending champion of the tournament, and participating nations will come from Caf’s Central Zone, Central East Zone, South Zone, West ‘A’ Zone, West ‘B’ Zone, North Zone and East-Central Zone.

Speaking ahead of the game against Tanzania, coach Babu who doubles up as Kenya Police’s assistant coach, said his team is determined to win the regional title so as to get the ticket to 2025 Afcon.

“There is no short cut about. This is a competition in which you have to win to participate in the main 2025 Afcon. As a coach, I have prepared my players in the best way possible,” said Babu.

“We have been training well at M-Pesa Academy in Nairobi, and the players have known and understand each other so well, so I have no reason to worry. We are ready to face Tanzania,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by captain Amos Wanjala, who said the players are ready to make Kenya proud in Tanzania.

“This is not an easy task as other nations have also prepared well, but I know the fighting spirit in us since it is every player’s dream to participate in Afcon,” said Wanjala.

The Kenyan squad is full of players who lost the Cecafa Under-18 Championship to Uganda in December last year. At the time, Junior Stars lost 2-1 to Uganda at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Against Tanzania, Babu will bank on Aldrine Kibet and Louis Ingavi in attack with Tyron Kariuki, Stanley Wilson and Kelly Madada in the midfield. In defence Wanjala, and Baron Ochieng’ are assured of a starting berth with Kakamega Homeboyz custodian Ibrahim Wanzala taking his place in between the sticks.

Senegal will participate as the defending champions with Sierra Leone also accompanying them from the West Zone.

Other teams which have qualified are Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo (Central Zone) and South Africa and Zambia (South Zone).

North Zone, West B Zone and East-Central where Kenya belongs are expected to know the two teams which will bag the ticket by October 20.

Final Squad



Goalkeepers

Ibrahim Wanzala, Joshua Keya



Defenders

Baron Ochieng, Manzur Suleiman, Jackson Imbiakha, Joseph Bate, Amos Wanjala, Rodgers Obusu



Midfielders

Stanley Wilson, Tyron Kariuki, Kelly Madada, William Gitamu, Phabian Sheldon