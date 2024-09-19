Beware of ‘dirty tricks’ in Cairo, Gor legend warns

Gor Mahia legendary centre back Austine Oduor has advised the Kenyan champions to watch out for soft “dirty tricks’ in Egypt when they face Al Ahly in the return leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round match on Saturday.

Oduor popularly known as “Makamu” was the assured vice captain to Peter Otieno “Bassanga” when they took on feared Zamalek in the second round of the 1984 African Cup of Champions Club (now Champions League) after disposing regional rivals Young Africans on Tanzania 2-1 on aggregate in the first round.

Considered one of the strongest Gor Mahia squad ever assembled, the Kenyan side seemed to be holding their own against Zamalek on Cairo despite before chaos broke out in the 38th minute when the hosts were awarded a penalty that K’Ogalo players violently protested against.

The game was eventually abandoned and the round awarded to Zamalek while Gor was slapped with a two-year ban.

The former Kenya international said after landing in Cairo, the visiting team is taken by a liaison officer who keeps on updating the hosts as he keeps on spying on their preparations.

“We used to be treated very nicely in hotels with excess food that had a lot of pepper, but the food gave us problems, with some players becoming weak,” said Oduor, one of the most successful Gor Mahia captain.

“If they can carry their food or eat at the Kenyan Embassy in Cairo, the better, otherwise they will have it rough, given that they are going to try to turn the tables after losing 0-3 at home in the first leg.”

Oduor certainly knows what he is talking about after several skirmishes in North Africa. He was the captain of Gor Mahia when they became the first and only club from Kenya to win a continental title -- the African Cup Winners Cup (now Confederation Cup) in 1987.

Gor defeated Tunisian giants Esperance on away goal rule in the final after a 2-2 draw in Tunis and 1-1 draw in Nairobi.

He took over as the team captain in 1985 leading K’Ogalo to beat AFC Leopards 2-0 in the Cecafa Club Championships final in Sudan. Gor went on to win the league the same year, making the season a very successful one.

George Onyango “Fundi”, who also in the K’Ogalo squads of 1984 and 1987, echoed Oduor’s sentiments, adding that it will be difficult for Gor Mahia to win the return match in Cairo.

“The loss at home was very heavy. Let them keep this team for two to three years and they will be a force in Africa. During our days, we used to make sure we win at home and play ugly away, by applying a 5-4-2 system.”