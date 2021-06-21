Closed-door Games? Tokyo 2020 to decide on allowing fans

A view of the main dining hall of the Olympic Village during a media tour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo on June 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Before the Games was postponed last year, organisers had sold around 4.45 million Olympic tickets and nearly a million Paralympic tickets in Japan. 
  • In December, organisers said they would be refunding 18 percent of Olympic tickets bought domestically and 21 percent for the Paralympics.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Harambee Stars defender joins Belgian side

  2. Joan of Arc dazzles in Prix de Diane Longines

  3. Kabras Sugar hit Kenya Simbas in build-up tie

  4. Excitement as Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Royal Ascot

  5. Mboya wins Masaku Golfers tournament

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.