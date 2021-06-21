New Zealander weightlifter selected as first transgender Olympian

This file photo taken on April 9, 2018 shows New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competing during the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Hubbard is poised to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo under new qualification rules.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But she thanks the community for supporting her return from injury.
  • "I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders... your support, your encouragement, and your aroha (love) carried me through the darkness," she said.

Wellington

