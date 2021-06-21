Poll: Support rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this summer

Tokyo

Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic.

The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just over a month before the July 23 opening ceremony.

Support for holding the virus-postponed Games rose to 34 percent, according to the poll by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper published on Monday.

However, 32 percent still want the Games to be cancelled altogether and 30 percent want the games to be delayed again, down from 43 percent and 40 percent in last month's survey, respectively.

Organisers have ruled out postponing the Games again, and the first Olympic athletes have already arrived in Japan.

The Asahi survey was conducted on June 19 and 20, with 1,469 responses from people contacted on home and mobile phones.

It comes after several recent surveys that offered respondents the choice between cancelling the Games or holding it -- with no postponement option -- found that more back holding the event than scrapping it.

The shift in sentiment will be welcome news for organisers, who are expected to announce later Monday how many local fans, if any, will be in the stands for the Games.

After a coronavirus state of emergency ended in Tokyo on Sunday, new restrictions limit audiences at large events to 5,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is smallest.

That rule is scheduled to be in place until July 11, after which the cap will expand to 10,000 people or 50 percent capacity.

Local media reports suggest Olympic organisers will set a 10,000 spectator cap, but that the audience for the opening ceremony could swell to 20,000 including dignitaries and sponsors.

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 14,500 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.