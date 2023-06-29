Kenyans eye Bali dream, seek flying finish to Tunisia beach action

In Hammamet, Tunisia

Bali is commonly referred to as “the Land of Gods” due to its breathtaking natural beauty, nightlife, culinary delights weather and other attractions.

It’s easily among the world’s most sought-after touristic destinations.

And that should be motivation enough for Team Kenya to qualify as many athletes as possible for the World Beach Games to be held in Bali.

The Indonesian attraction will host the World Beach Games from August 5 to 12 and while many travellers saving up and ranking Bali high up their bucket list, Kenyan sportspeople have a chance for a free ride by grabbing tickets on offer at the qualifier Africa Beach Games that end today in Hammamet, Tunisia.

And wrestler Mathayo Mahabila is on course for a ticket to dreamland, having assured Team Kenya of a third medal at the Africa Beach Games here, a performance that will match the haul in Sal, Cape Verde, during the last Games in 2019.

Mahabila is an athlete on the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) scholarship program under IOC towards qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He proceeded to the final of the men’s 80kg division after edging out homeboy Khaireddine Ben Tlili 3-1 in the semi-final yesterday morning.

The Kenyan was scheduled to face off with Senegalese Ngor Niakhe in the evening session’s final.

“I am really delighted and thankful for the far I have come. The game was really tough because these were the top eight wrestlers in the continent.

“I want to thank my sparring partner and coaches for their help. I believed in myself and really wanted to fight for a medal,” said Mahabila.

He is standing on the door of either a gold or silver medal, and wants to go all out for gold, becoming the first ever Kenyan to top the podium in the Beach Games.

He says it is positive pressure for him and will go all out against the Senegalese, who he says will be a tough opponent.

“There is some pressure of course because it will be painful for us to go home without a gold.

“Everyone is pushing me from my wife to family, friends and coaches to go all out and it is a must for me to give an effort and win.”

Mahabila had to come from down after the Tunisian earned the first point of the game when he landed him on one knee.

But, pushed on by his Kenyan corner which was doing well in positive coaching, Mahabila equalised when he landed the Tunisian and then picked two quick points, the last being a thrust of the burly home boy off the zone.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 50kg category, Emma Nekesa will battle for bronze after losing her semi-final to Nahamie Sambou of Senegal.

In basketball, the Kenyan women’s team ensured a second-place finish in their pool after seeing off Benin 14-6, bouncing back from Wednesday evening’s defeat to Mali.

They will now take on East African neighbors Uganda in the quarter final on Thursday evening to move closer to the medal bracket.

Mary Lisa Omondi starred for Kenya with seven points against the Beninese.

“We are really delighted to have won this game. Today, we decided to shoot more because that is what we lacked on the first day. It paid off and now we have picked up confidence. We had a bad start and this was a good win for us,” said Omondi.

At the same time, the men’s team, who lost both their opening matches will take on neighbors Rwanda in the quarter finals, the latter having finished second in their pool.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s tennis doubles team has started their campaign with impressive victories.

The dynamic duo of Faith Urasa and Shufaa Ruwa Changawa, along with the powerful partnership of Fazal Mohammed and Kazungu Kesi, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success.

The women’s doubles team picked up an impressive win against Morocco, with the duel resuming yesterday morning after it was interrupted by the cover of dark on Wednesday.

The Kenyan girls showed their resilience and fighting spirit, winning the game 2-1 (3-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Urasa, 17, was beaming with enthusiasm after the hard-fought victory under the scorching mid-morning Hammamet sun.

"We kept motivating each other, and it's an honor playing beside Shufaa. I woke up tired, but she kept pushing me to give my best and encouraged me that we can make it,” she said after the game.

On the other court, the Kenyan men’s team of Kazungu Kesi and Fazal Mohamed picked a leaf from their women’s counterpart edging out Nigeria 2-1, winning a thrilling tie breaker 6-4. The Nigerians had come back from a set down to tie the game, winning the second set 7-5.

Team Kenya’s quick footwork, precise ball control, and tactical finesse was the difference as they managed to hold off the Nigerians.