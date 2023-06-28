Kenya hammered 12-1 by Senegal in Africa Beach Games

In Hammamet,Tunisia

It’s hardly surprising that Senegal are the giants of African football, having won the Africa Cup of Nations and produced the continent’s top player, Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane.

The gulf between Senegalese football and the Kenyan game was laid bare here at the Africa Beach Games when defending champions, the Teranga Sand Lions, mauled hapless Kenya 12-1 on Tuesday evening.

It was some sort of consolation when Kenya’s women’s team was awarded a ticket to the World Beach Games in Bali Indonesia later this year.

A letter from Beach Soccer Worldwide to Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno confirmed this.

“Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) is pleased to officially inform Football Kenya Federation that the Women’s Beach Soccer National Team is qualified directly to participate in the ANOC Bali 2023 World Beach Games to be held in Bali, Indonesia, from August 5 to 12, 2023,” the letter from BSWW’s Competitions Department read.

“We urge you to contact your National Olympic Committee to confirm your presence at the ANOC WBG Bali 2023,” it added.

Kenya’s beach volleyball football team takes to the field against Senegal in Hammamet, Tunisia, during the Africa Beach Games. Kenya were hammered 12-1. Photo credit: Shamason Osiago | Nation Media Group

Back in the Senegalese slaughterhouse, Mamour Diagne starred for the Teranga Sand Lions with a hat-trick in the “hammering in Hammamet” while Kenya’s consolation was scored by skipper Farid Bwana.

“It was a tough game today because we played against a very experienced team who are the African champions. We have to give them respect because they have been in this game for longer than us and they have played at the biggest stages,” said skipper Bwana.

He added: “As a team we gave in the best we could but we were not perfect in many aspects of the game. We aim to improve this ahead of our next match.”

Meanwhile, coach Ali Kinero said the team picked lessons from the defeat.

“We have a very young squad and probably the stage fright of playing a big team got into them. But we have learnt and we take it in our stride to do better in the next match,” the coach noted.

Raoul Mendy and Diagne gave Senegal a 2-0 lead after seven minutes, the latter scoring a brilliant overhead kick after they finally settled in the game. Serigne Moctar Koite took them 3-0 at the end of the first period with another brilliant overhead kick.

Kenya’s only shot on target in the first half was via a Paul Kavula shot that was punched away by the keeper.

In the second period, Senegal were off to a good start with Diagne scoring a quick brace before Seyduna Diagne added the sixth goal.

Aswar Shamuni had a brilliant one on one chance to score Kenya’s first goal but he fluffed his lines, and the African champions launched a counter with a quick punish, Jean Alpha Diouf finding the back of the net.

Senegal continued to dominate and stretched their lead to 10-0 in the third period before skipper Bwana squeezed in a shot from the left for Kenya’s consolation.

Substitute keeper Ousseynou Faye then made it 11-1 with a speculative shot from his goal area before Diouf’s freekick from distance wrapped up the win for Senegal.