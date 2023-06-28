Kenyan wrestler Omumasaba muscles way to silver in Tunisia

Hammamet, Tunisia

Kenya has clinched its second medal at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, after wrestler Mark Omumasaba won silver in the men’s 90-kilogramme category on Wednesday evening.

Omumasaba beat South Africa’s Machiel Johannes Grobler 3-0 in the silver medal match.

Wrestler Mark Omumasaba of Kenya is lifted by coach Linus Masheti after he won a silver in the men’s 90kg category on Wednesday evening at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia. Photo credit: Shamason Osiago | Nation Media Group

He was delighted to finally find a place on the podium having been in Tunisia last month during the African Championships and losing to the same opponent.

“I really feel delighted. I have grown in the game from my first bout in the morning. I was calmer when I approached this game and I am happy to have won my first ever medal in these games,” Omumasaba said after the match.

Kenyan wrestler Mark Omumasaba celebrates after winning silver in the men’s 90kg category at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, on Wednesday evening. Photo credit: Shamason Osiago | Nation Media Group

He added: “It was a really tough match because my opponent knew what he was doing and is a good wrestler. But I was pushed by my coaches and teammates on the sides to ensure I win a medal and I want to thank them.”

His coach Linus Masheti was also delighted with is wrestler’s performance.

“We are now looking forward to the World Championships in Bali, because he has qualified. We prepared well and we did a good job today to win this medal,” the tactician noted.

Kenyan wrestler Mark Omumasaba celebrates after winning silver in the men’s 90kg category at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, on Wednesday evening. Photo credit: Shamason Osiago | Nation Media Group

Leading by two points, Omumasaba thought he had lost the bout when Grobler seemingly scored a tush by landing the Kenyan shoulders down on his back.

As such, he would have scored three points and closed down the bout, but Omumasaba was encouraged by his coaching team to challenge the score on Video Review. Upon a second look, the referee upheld the Kenyan’s appeal and the tush cancelled, to turn back the bout.

Encouraged by the decision, the Kenyan pulled in all his energy, his shoulder tactic carrying him through as he managed to push the South African outside the circle.

Kenyan wrestler Mark Omumasaba (right) fights South Africa's Machies Johannes Grobler in the men’s 90kg category at the Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia, on Wednesday evening. Photo credit: Shamason Osiago | Nation Media Group

Omumasaba dropped to the silver medal match after losing to Senegalese Siny Sembene by a quick tush, the West African going on to win gold in the division.