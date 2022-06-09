Africa University Games: KU storm football final

It was all jubilation Thursday after Kenyatta University (KU) men's football team Thursday capitalised on home advantage to advance to the final of the 10th All-Africa University Games that end Friday.

The hosts, who are coached by former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia defender Tobias Ochola beat Makerere University 2-1 in the tough semi-final, where both sides were reduced to 10 men.

KU will Friday square it out with 2008 champions Makerere University of Business Studies (MUBS) in the final.

MUBS, who last lifted the title in 2008 thrashed Ghana's University of Development Studies (UDS) 3-0 in the other men's semi-final.

Meanwhile chess competition was dominated by Makerere University and Zambia's Mulungushi University.

Against Makerere, Brian Ogutu struck in both halves for KU who enjoyed a huge support from students studying at the institution. Makerere's consolation goal was netted by Samwel Omari.

The win meant that Ochola, who is nicknamed "Jua Kali" is on course to realising his dream of guiding the team to a first ever victory in the competition.

"I am very happy of the boys. That was a very tough match but they showed character by playing cautiously. We will approach the final like any other match. Our aim is to win the title," said Ochola.

KU had earlier in the day bundled out Egypt's American University 2-1 in the final match of Group 'A' clash that failed to end Wednesday evening due to darkens.

In the remaining 20 minutes of the match that was staged on Thursday morning, Bush Junior Onyango and Kiprono Siele turned tables for the hosts with quick goals. The final will be a repeat of the second match of the Group 'A' clash where MUBS emerged 2-0 winners.

MUBS coach Ayiekoh Lukula Charles has vowed to lift the title saying it is not by chance that they qualified for the final.

Munir Said, Peter Sebagala and Segabwe Nasa were all on target for MUBS in their semi-final clash against UDS.

It was the fourth straight win by the the 2008 champions who have scored 13 goals.

At group stage, MUBS defeated hosts Kenyatta University 2-0, Egypt's American University of Cairo 5-2 and Guinea's Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry 3-0. The Ugandan side remains confident of lifting the title.

"It is a fantastic performance and I salute my players for the good job. But it is not by accident that we have qualified for the final. Back in Uganda, we are topping the university league unbeaten without conceding any goal. Our scouts back in Uganda have also been doing a good job while our school is also committed to promoting talents. We are also the East Africa champions, a title that we will sure defend in December," bragged Ayiekoh.