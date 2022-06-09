Africa University Games: KU's Wanza wins second gold

Diana Wanza Thursday earned her second medal after winning the 10,000m race during Day 2 of athletics events in the ongoing 10th All Africa University Games at Kenyatta University in Nairobi.

Wanza, just like in 5,000m race started slowly before increasing her pace gradually and took control of the race finishing in 35 minutes and 15.21 seconds.

Sarah Koomson from University Development Studies of Ghana came second timing 38:48.70 while Zwane Tsholofelo from Tshwane University of Technology sealed the podium position timing 39:01.93.

Wanza, from Kenyatta University was glad to bag a second gold medal for her institution.

"I'm so happy to get another gold medal in the 10,000m race. I had prepared well for the race because I knew it would be a tight race given that it was a continental event. I knew I'll meet athletes from countries like Ethiopia and Uganda and I was ready for them but unfortunately there was none," said Wanza.

Wanza, a third year student undertaking Bachelor of Education course, said that she will consider switching fully into athletics in the near future.

"I have seen that I can do well in the track and my experience in various races I have competed in has given me more hopes to try the sport," added Wanza.

Kenyatta University's Bonface Kilonzo in Javelin action during 10th All Africa Universities Games, Track and Field Championship at Kenyatta University ground on on June 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In men's Javelin, Mt Kenya University's Boniface Kilonzo won gold after throwing 62.99m ahead of Justus Biwott from Kisii University who threw 52.36m while John Ochoyoda from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka settled for bronze after throwing 51.88m.

Kilonzo said that it was a good motivation as he prepares to participate in the national trials where he is eyeing a slot to represent Kenya in the Commonwealth Games slated for July 28-August 8 in Birmingham, Great Britain.

"I'm happy to have won gold today in Javelin after winning bronze in the Discuss. I will be looking forward to participating in the national trials where I would like to join the Commonwealth Games team," said Kilonzo.