Africa University Games: Ndejje's Yeko seals double after 5,000m triumph

Uganda's Dismas Yeko Thursday from Ndejje University stormed to victory in the 5,000m race during 10th All Africa University Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi.

Yeko ran the first five laps in the race with the pack before surging forward and controlled his pace to the finish line clocking 14 minutes and 5.5 seconds ahead of Kenyatta University's Emmanuel Ng'eno who bagged silver medal after timing 14:36.79 while Isaac Chelimo from Ndejje University in Uganda was third in 15:04.87.

"Winning my second gold here gives me more reasons to continue training because I always mingle with world beaters and they inspire me so much. Apart from my education, I would also like to do well in athletics. I will be eyeing gold during the World University Games next year," said Yeko.

Ng'eno said that he is happy to have bagged two silver medals in two days for his institution.

"I have learnt from the race today because we ran with Yeko well in the first five laps and then after that he increased his pace and I couldn't catch up. I need some more endurance in the race going forward," said Ng'eno.

In the women's 800m race, Simonay Weitsz from Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa bagged victory in the two-lap race after timing 2:11.17 ahead of Hildamary Bayor from University of Development Studies in Ghana who clocked 2:12.91 while Grace Ayozu from Ndejje University in Uganda finished third in 2:13.76.

In the men's 800m final, Neo Hlalukane from University of Johannesburg won in 1:51.75 ahead of Gideon Lemerian from Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri who timed 1:52.34 while Charles Baah from University of Education Winneba sealed the podium in 1:54.91.

Lemerian said he wanted to bag gold but he is happy to have gone back home with silver.