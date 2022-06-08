Legend ‘Jua Kali’ Ocholla not feeling the heat at student games

Former Harambee Stars defender Tobias Ochola has since Monday been under pressure seeking to guide Kenyatta University (KU) men’s football team to a first ever success in the All-Africa University Games.

KU is hosting the delayed Games and Ochola, who is nicknamed “Jua Kali”, is yearning to see the team excel on home soil.

But it is hard to notice that the former Gor Mahia, and Kisumu Hot Stars player is a man under pressure, as he has maintained his composure while on the touchline.

He carries himself the same way when not on a football pitch.

In an interview with Nation Sport, the former Kenya international says that despite the immense pressure, he finds great satisfaction in the coaching job, since he is giving back to the community.

KU coach Tobias Ocholla during their match against Makerere University Business School at the All Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 7, 2022.

“It (being a coach) is something very good to me. It gives me great fulfillment because I am returning back to the community what I got through my football circles,” says Ochola, whose short, grey hair and beard sees him stands out from the rest.

After joining KU’s Sports department sometime in 2002, the 58-year-old was made the institution’s football head coach.

He says at no time has he ever regretted taking the job, and that he finds joy in helping the players achieve their dream to play at the top.

“We have many teams that we are handling here. It has been a nice experience because every year we get new students, whom we groom from nothing to something. After a while when they have been known, they go to top clubs which is a great achievement to us.”

KU men’s football team are in pool A alongside Guinea’s Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry, Uganda’s Makerere University of Business Studies (MUBS) and Egypt’s American University of Cairo.

KU coach Tobias Ocholla during their match against Makerere University Business School at the All Africa University Games at Kenyatta University on June 7, 2022.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Guineans on Monday, a victory that Ochola said relived a lot of pressure since KU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Wainaina was among the spectators at the packed pitch.

But on Tuesday they fell 2-0 to favourites MUBS in their second match of the campaign, complicating their chances of advancing to the semis.

Despite the win, MUBS coach Ayiekoh Lukula Charles heaped praise on Ochola.

Gor Mahia defender Tobias Ocholla (left) controls the ball as AFC Leopards striker Kitali Baira closes in during a past league match.

"We expected a tough clash because they (KU) have a good coach. He (Ochola) is a former player and has also coached for along time so he is very experienced. We had to approach the match cautiously," said Lukula.

Ochola recalls that it is because of his tight marking skills during his playing time that he earned the nickname "Jua Kali."

In Gor he played alongside Austin "Makamu" Oduor, John "Bobby" Ogolla and Peter "Bassanga" Otieno.

With the national team, he was part of the squad that represented Kenya in three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) - 1988, 1990 and 1992, an achievement he is still very proud about.

Gor Mahia's Tobias Ochola (left) beats Re-Union's roving winger John Odie in a past league match. League leaders Gor won 2-0.

He says Kenya has failed to replicate that performance due to lack of proper organisation.

"In Kenya there is no development. We make one step forward and several backwards," says the former defender, who hanged his boots in 1996. He coached K'Ogalo between 1996 and 1997.

"If we are not organised, there is no way we will get back to the top. We have to put structures right and bring onboard people with good ideas for the growth of our football," said the tactician.

He says for the time he has handled university students, he has seen several top talents who end up wasting away due to lack of proper organisation in Kenyan football.

As part of their preparations for the Games, KU went into camp for a month.

Zamalek's Ayman Mansour (front) shields the ball from Tobias "Jua Kali" Ocholla of Gor Mahia during a past continental match.

Ochola says he is satisfied with his side's performance thus far, admitting that teams from West and North Africa are better than those from the East Africa region.

His 10-year stint as KU's football head coach has been hallmarked by success.

Some of the notable achievements include winning the 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 football title in the Kenya University Games (Kusa)

He attributes the success to hardwork and developing a good rapport with the students.

"It (the success) is as a results of commitment to work. You also have to be accommodative to the students. With that, the students will be committed to what you give them," says the former Kenya international, who is set to retire in three years time.

He points out the breaks in the academic calendar to be the main challenge they encounter in grooming talents.