Omanyala’s big day as Kenya awaits gold in Tokyo

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after finishing third

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third in men's 100m semi-finals Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obiri said today’s 5,000m final race will be highly tactical and fast.
  • “The weather is good. It will be a mental and tactical race, and it will be very fast. It might even produce a world record,” Obiri, silver medallist in 2016, said of today’s final.
  • “This is a championship race without pacemakers and so it will be everyone for herself.”

In Tokyo

