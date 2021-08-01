Ferdinand Omanyala shatters 100m national record in Tokyo

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after finishing third

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third in men's 100m semi-finals Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala set a new personal best and national record of 10.00 seconds after placing third in Heat 1 of the semi-finals
  • His impressive time was however not enough to book him a place in the final
  • Omanyala and USA's Trayvon Bromell, both on 10.00 seconds, looked set to clinch the two slots for non-automatic qualifiers but the fast Heat 3 ruled them out

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.