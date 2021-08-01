Olympics: Chepkoech, Kiyeng through to 3,000m steeplechase final, Kirui out

In Tokyo

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 2016 Rio silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng Sunday qualified for the final of the women's 3,000m steeplechase race here at the National Stadium.

However, Kenya will not have a three-pronged attack after Purity Kirui just missed out as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Kiyeng won heat three after coming home in 9:23.17 to finish ahead of Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek from Slovakia and Ethiopian Mekides Abebe, who also made it to the final.

Kiyeng won the world title in 2015 and went on to take Olympic silver in 2016 and world bronze in 2017. She finished fourth on her season debut in Doha earlier this year but has gone on to win the rest of her races, beating Chepkoech on all three occasions.

Hyvin Kiyeng of Team Kenya (second left) competes in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng (centre), Hungary's Lili Anna Toth (right) and Slovenia's Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng (centre), Ethiopia's Mekides Abebe (L) and Slovenia's Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek (R) compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

World Champion Chepkeoch was also comfortable in heat two, where she finished third in 9:19.82 in the race won by Courtney Frerichs (9:19.34) of the US, with German Gesa Felicitas Krause (9:19.62) placed second.

Chepkoech broke the world record in 2018, clocking 8:44.32, and then went on to win the world title in 2019 with a championship record of 8:57.84, finishing almost five seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

(From L) Albania's Luiza Gega, Canada's Regan Yee, USA's Courtney Frerichs, Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech and Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

(From L) Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause, USA's Courtney Frerichs, Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech and Albania's Luiza Gega compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Team Kenya (right) competes in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan

Kirui, who ran in the first heat, finished fifth in the race timing 9:30.13, and was on course to qualify as one of the best fastest time before Australian Genevieve Gregson's 9:26.11 edged her out.

Bahranian Winfred Yavi ran the fastest ever Olympic qualfying performance in the race, coming home in 9:10.80.