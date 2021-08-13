Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Kosgei return to 'heroic' welcome

Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei return home

Kenya Utamaduni Dancers entertain Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir (left) and silver medallist Brigid Kosgei (second left) at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on August 12, 2021 when they returned to the country from the Tokyo Olympic Games. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • There was a huge outcry from Kenyans especially after Uganda's medalists got red carpet reception from President Yoweri Museveni
  • To save face, one government official Adnan Wachu, the Kenya Heroes Council chairman, was at JKIA to welcome Jepchirchir and Kosgei and marathoner Lawrence Cherono
  • The three were treated to some traditional songs and dance from Kenya Utamaduni dancers after arriving at around Thursday midnight

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and silver medallist Brigid Kosgei returned home to a rather lukewarm welcome Thursday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.