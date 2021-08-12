Museveni gives Olympic medallists cars, houses for parents

President Yoweri Museveni

Uganda's Tokyo Olympics 3,000 metres steepelchase gold medallist Peruth Chemutai receives keys to her brand new Mitsubishi Pajero from President Yoweri Museveni on August 11, 2021 at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala.

Photo credit: Ismail Kezaala | Nation Media Group

By  Darren Allan Kyeyune

What you need to know:

  • Olympic medallists given cars, houses for parents

The long-awaited rewards for Uganda’s Olympic medallists came in the form of brand new Mitsubishi Pajeros handed out by President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday at Kololo Independence grounds.

