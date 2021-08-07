Gold and silver! Peres Jepchichir leads Brigid to 1-2 sweep of Olympic medals

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's marathon Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP 

By  Elias Makori  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Brigid is the world record holder over the distance.
  • Peres is the World Half Marathon champion
  • Kenyan-born Barhaini Eunice Chumba, dropped off the pace with 10km to go.

Peres Jepchirchir is the Olympics marathon champion.

