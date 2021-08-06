Indomitable Faith Kipyegon retains 1500m gold in Olympic record

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates with her flag

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates with her flag after winning the women's 1500m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  Elias Makori  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kipyegon clocked to come home in an Olympic Record of  3:53.11 ahead of Britain Laura Muir and Netherlands Sifan Hassan.
  • Hassan took the field through the field 400m in 1:02.84 with Kipyegon in tow, the same pair led at 7000m in 1:52.80.

In Tokyo

