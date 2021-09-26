Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix 

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021

Photo credit: Alexander Nemenov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 36-year-old Briton looked destined to come away for the fifth race stuck on the 99 mark with McLaren's Lando Norris firmly in command up front.
  • But with five laps to go, the rain that had been threatening the 15th round of the championship for so long arrived, causing mayhem.

Sochi, Russia

