KCAA approves 20 helicopters for WRC Safari Rally

Phineas Kimathi and Wanyi Mwaura

World Rally Championship Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (left) and KCB Bank Acting Group Director Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship Wanyi Mwaura pose for a photo with a Toyota Yaris car and a helicopter that will ferry select fans at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on June 10, 2021.




Photo credit: Pool
By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe on Friday said the choppers would be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and medical evacuation teams
  • The aviation sector regulator said it had developed the air traffic control procedures together with rally organisers
  • The authority further urged the public to keep safe distance from aircraft as a precautionary measure, particularly when the machines are taking off or landing

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has cleared over 20 helicopters to offer air services during the World Rally Championship (WRC) happening in Naivasha, Nakuru County, as it issued procedures to control air traffic in the area over the weekend.

