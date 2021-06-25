KCAA approves 20 helicopters for WRC Safari Rally

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has cleared over 20 helicopters to offer air services during the World Rally Championship (WRC) happening in Naivasha, Nakuru County, as it issued procedures to control air traffic in the area over the weekend.

KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe on Friday said the choppers would be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and medical evacuation teams.

The authority said a team of Air Traffic Control Officers had also been dedicated to provide air traffic services and weather information in order to guide rally team helicopters, coordinate VIP movement and provide alerting services to aircraft that will be engaged in the rally.

“KCAA has a dedicated Air Traffic Control - Flight Information Service Desk at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by two Air Traffic Controllers and a team leader. We have also released procedures which are subject to change depending on prevailing conditions and they remain in force till Sunday June 27, 2021,” said Captain Kibe.

The WRC Safari Rally, which was officially flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds, ends on Sunday.

The aviation sector regulator said it had developed the air traffic control procedures together with rally organisers.

“In addition, the team will also be responsible for the coordination of Medical Evacuation (Medivac) flights and ensuring expeditious facilitation of aircraft in distress, in case of any eventuality,” KCAA said in a statement.

The authority further urged the public to keep safe distance from aircraft as a precautionary measure, particularly when the machines are taking off or landing.