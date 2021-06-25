Kenyan driver Tejveer Rai crashes out of Safari Rally as Kedong stage claims Evans, Sordo

Elfy Evans.

British driver Elfyn Evans powers his Toyota Yaris WRC with British co-driver Scott Martin during the SS2 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Kedong at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Tej, as he is fondly known as, exited the event on the initial Kedong run which also claimed World Rally Championship stars Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Dani Sordo (Hyundai).
  • The driver has been airlifted to Nairobi for further check-up.

Kenyan driver Tejveer Rai has crashed out of WRC Safari Rally Kenya after his R5 VW Polo nose-dived on Friday morning’s Kedong (SS3) stage.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Neuville survives punishing terrain to lead Safari Rally

  2. Commercial sex workers throng Naivasha for Safari Rally

  3. Fans soak in exciting rally experience in Kedong

  4. City Stars extend winning streak with Nzoia win

  5. Sofapaka hold on-form Ulinzi in FKFPL

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.