Ogier fastest at Kasarani as rally cars head for main action

The main action of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally is set to kick off on Friday from the Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters in Naivasha.

On Thursday, top WRC drivers proved their mettle after setting the fastest times on the 4.8km Super Spectator Stage at the Kasarani Stage of where Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia in a Toyota Yaris R1 car was quickest with a time of 3mins:21.5secs. He was followed closely by his Toyota teammates Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen in 3mins:21.8secs.

Oliver Solberg navigated by Aaron Johnstone, in their Hyundai, race in the WRC Safari Rally Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani on June 24, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan, were the best-placed local crews in13th place after clocking 3:42.6mins driving a Ford Fiesta.

Carl "Flash" Tundo and Tim Jossep in VW Polo were placed 14th.

All the top-12 places were filled by foreign drivers.

The rally officially kicked off on Thursday from the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre where President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the rally. Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, FIA President Jean Todt and Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, were present.

More than13 local drivers were demoted to the Kenya National Rally Championship class after scrutineers detected technical issues with their rally cars. Safety plays a major role in the duties of the Scrutineers of major events like the WRC Safari Rally. The drivers whose vehicles failed the scrutineering process for the WRC event are competing in the KNRC event.

Among the group included Hamza Anwar, Duncan Mubiru, Steven Mwangi, Andrew Muiruri, Rio Smith, Josiah Kariuki and Maxine Wahome. Maxine is the only female driver in the competition.

Friday's opening leg covers the southern shore of Lake Naivasha. Chui Lodge and Oserian, both in the Oserengoni Wildlife Conservancy Estate which is home to lions, leopards, giraffes, antelopes and buffaloes, sandwich Kedong, at 32.68km the longest stage of the rally. After service, all three stages will be repeated to bring the day’s total to 129.78km.

Roads further north around Lake Elmenteita host Saturday’s 132.08km of action. It opens with Elmenteita’s often-used tracks in the Delamere Estate. It will be followed by Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior; set in the shadow of a hill that resembles a Masai warrior lying down. The three stages will be done again after service.

Sunday’s finale spans both the north and south sides of Lake Naivasha. The forested Loldia to the north and Hell’s Gate to the south sandwich the rocky Malewa. The first two stages, Loldia and Malewa, will be repeated. The second stage passes through Hell’s Gate, where the rally will end at the scenic Fishers Tower, in what will be known as the Wolf Power Stage. The 18 stages total 320.19km.

Kedong has hosted stages of the Safari Rally for decades. Kedong will host two large spectator areas. One at the lake end while the second is adjacent to Longonot.

Sohanjeet Puee navigated by Adnan Din, in their Mitsubishi Evo 10, race in the WRC Safari Rally Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani on June 24, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, in international rallying, R5 refers to a class of cars competing under Group regulations. R5 regulations were introduced by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in 2012 as a replacement for the Super 2000 class. R5 cars are based on production cars and feature a 1600cc turbocharged petrol engine. In competition, R5 cars are known as Rally2 cars.