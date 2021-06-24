Ogier fastest at Kasarani as rally cars head for main action

Toyota Yarris

Takamoto Katsuta navigated by Daniel Barrit in their Toyota Yaris,  race through the Super Special Stage at Kasarani on June 24, 2021 during WRC Safari Rally.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Sunday’s finale spans both the north and south sides of Lake Naivasha. The forested Loldia to the north and Hell’s Gate to the south sandwich the rocky Malewa.
  • The first two stages, Loldia and Malewa, will be repeated. The second stage passes through Hell’s Gate, where the rally will end at the scenic Fishers Tower, in what will be known as the Wolf Power Stage.
  • The 18 stages total 320.19km.

The main action of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally is set to kick off on Friday from the Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters in Naivasha.

