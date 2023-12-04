Huge benefits expected as Classic rally revvs off

It’s all systems go from this Saturday when the 11th East African Safari Classic Rally zooms off from Rea Vipingo in Mombasa with a sports and economic benefits interplay to close the busy 2023 motorsports calendar.

With a healthy entry of 63 drivers from 27 countries, including 19 locals, the 4,000-kilometre rally, traversing through 11 counties with the prize-giving ceremony at Diani, is expected to live up to its billing as the toughest classic event in the world.

Already, sponsors have lined up to reap the benefits associated with the Classic Safari which is expected to inject over Sh240 million into the Kenyan economy as it concludes on December 18 when a new champion will be unveiled.

A stellar cast of legends, including former champions Baldev Chager and Ian Duncan, will battle against nature and especially extremely rough road conditions which have been literally washed away by the El Nino rains.

“This year, we have recorded a significant entry of 63 drivers, surpassing last year’s numbers. The rally will cover a challenging 4,000 kilometres, traversing 11 counties, making it one of the most difficult rallies we have ever had, especially with the prevailing rainy weather conditions,” says event’s chairman Joey Ghose.

“The event serves not only to promote rallying sport, but also as a showcase for magical Kenya, aiming to boost Kenyan tourism as we navigate through the challenging courses.

“I also want to urge everyone involved and those coming to watch to prioritize safety.”

One of the sponsors, Safaricom, is encouraging its customers, including foreigners, to use its Mpesa App for easy and convenient access to cash.

“Safaricom has committed Sh6 million to support the event, and we will also be offering a 20 percent cashback to all customers using the MPesa App to book their flights, buses and the Madaraka Express for the rally, and throughout the festive season,” said Juliana Rotich, the Head of Fintech Solutions at Safaricom Plc at the event’s recent media launch.

“Safaricom has been a key supporter of the East African Classic Safari Rally and motorsports in general. Our involvement in this event underlines our commitment to supporting and nurturing talents in the country, recognising it as one of the sports that engages many Kenyans.”

This year’s Classic Rally rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map and earned an unassailable reputation as the world’s greatest and toughest rally.