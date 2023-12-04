Safari Classic Rally underway with scrutineering tests

The first part of the East African Safari Classic Rally programme will kick off tomorrow with the scrutineering of the rally cars.

A total of 63 cars are expected to be checked by the officials led by Musa Locho and Robert Gow. Every car that fails to finish a stage and is ready to rejoin the event must go through the eyes of the scrutineers.

No four-wheel drive, turbochargers and superchargers are allowed in the East African Safari Classic Rally. Cars allowed are pre-1985 manufactured, two-wheel drive with normally aspirated engines.

Every crew has to be insured compressively while the rally car has to have a third party insurance cover. In the Classic rally, crews are allowed to rejoin the event later while crews failing to finish a stage face a penalty of ideal time as per Itinerary, plus 75 percent of the ideal time which will be the maximum penalty for any competitor.

Each of the crews is allowed two hours service time at the end of the day’s contest. Event sponsors include Nest Seekers International, White Cap, Vipingo Ridge, Isuzu EA, Safaricom, Aquamist, USN, Chyulu Hills Redd Carbon Project, Carnivore and Sopa Lodges.

* * * *

The route for the East African Safari Classic Rally will be described in the form of a road book, with one book per day, and will be described using detailed tulip diagrams with relevant information to ensure safe passage. The defined route is prescribed by the tulip note in the road book.

In the event a tulip in the road book is missed, it will be reported to the stewards who will consider the circumstances. As the rally is run on a secret route, route information will be issued during the day preceding each leg of the competition. All competitive sections will comprise gravel roads, which are ‘open to general traffic.

The event is divided into three stages per day over 10 days inclusive of one rest day.