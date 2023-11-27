Battle for second as KNRC final round this weekend

The final round of this year’s Kenya National Rally Championship will be held this weekend.

The rally, to be organised by the Kenya Racing Team, will have four competitive stages of which two will be run twice with the total length of the competition being 216.13 kilometres.

The competitive length will be 161.44km and 54.68km transport. The longest stage will be 60.43km while the shortest will be 20.29km.

The Event Director is George Njoroge, while the Clerk of Course is Dash Patel assisted by Joel Muchiri and Ankush Shah.

The Service Park Manager is Anthony Njenga while the Club Steward is Faith Wathome. Other officials are Gatimu Mindo (Chief Safety Officer) and Caroline Gatimu (Competitor Relation Officer).

The Kenya Motor Sports Club in Nairobi’s South ‘C’ area will host the scrutineering of the rally which will start and finish at Kumpa Service Park in Kajiado.

***

While the Overall Rally Championship belt has been won by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana, the battle for second position of the Kenya National Rally Championship remains between McRae Kimathi/Kioni Mwangi and Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi.

Five points separate Kimathi and Wahome with just this weekend’s rally remaining. Kimathi has 126 points while Wahome stands at 121.

A winner of a round earns 30 points while the second place is awarded 24 points while third-placed drivers earn 21 points, fourth 19 and fifth 17.

***

As the chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), Maina Muturi heads 15 motorsports clubs nationally.

Some of the member clubs are the Kenya Motor Sports Club, East African Motor Sports Club, Rallye Sports Club, Equator Motor Club and Rift Valley Motor Sports Club.

Others are Western Kenya Motor Club, Mombasa Motor Club, Simba Union Club, Tarmac Racing Club, Meru Sports Club, 4x4 Club, Vintage Classic Car Club and East African Safari Classic Rally.

The clubs, associations or federations which are members of the KMSF undertake to enforce the general regulations established by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The KMSF is a non-profit making body and was founded in 2002 after the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) delinked motorsport from its core activities.

The KMSF has its headquarters at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.