Why last Kenya National Rally Championship event was postponed

The organisers of the last round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship event have postponed the event due to heavy rains.

The event, which was to run over this weekend, will now wait for the Rallies Commission under the Kenya Motor Sports Federation to issue another date.

George Njoroge, the Event Director for the Kenya Racing Team event, said he was disappointed that they could not host the event this weekend.

“It is sad but the Safety Stewards made the right decision. Most of the rally roads are under heavy water, some bridges have been swept and the surface is unfavourable,” Njoroge told Nation Sport.

Njoroge added: “We will have to wait for the KMSF officials to decide on a new date before we can plan further. I was fully prepared for the rally. I have the trophies in my cabinet.”

The KRT rally is the last round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship. The Overall Championship has already been won by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana while the second place remains a battlefield between Jeremiah Wahome and McRea Kimathi.

Five points separate Kimathi and Wahome with just the KRT rally remaining. Kimathi has 126 while Wahome stands at 121.

A winner of the event earns 30 points while the second-placed driver is awarded 24 points. The third-placed driver is awarded 21 points, while the fourth-placed finisher gets 19 points.

The fifth-placed driver gets 17 points.

The next major motorsport event will be the East African Safari Classic Rally.

The 10-day event will take place next starting on Wednesday with the scrutineering of the rally cars.