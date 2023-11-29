Fireworks expected at final round of KNRC round in Kajiado

The first official programme for the next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship kicks off on Friday with the scrutineering of the rally cars.

The scrutineering will be at the Kenya Motor Sports Club grounds in South C, Nairobi.

The event, being organised by the Kenya Racing Team, will be the last round of the 2023 KNRC series that has already been won by Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana in their Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX.

The battle for the second position in the standings is now between McRae Kimathi/Kioni Mwangi and Jeremiah Wahome/Victor Okundi.

Five points separate the two crews, with just the KRT rally remaining.

Kimathi has 126, while Wahome stands at 121.

A winner of the event earns 30 points, while the second-placed driver gets 24 points.

Third-place finishers earn 21 points, while drivers who finish fourth earn 19 points.

The fifth-placed driver gets 17 points.

The event will start and finish at Kumpa Service Park in Kajiado.

The route reconnaissance will be conducted on Saturday, while the main competition will kick off on Sunday morning.

The competition will run four competitive stages, with two sections done twice.

The total length of the competition will be 216.13km, with a competitive distance of 161.44km. The transport distance will be 54.68km.

The Longest Stage will be 60.43km while The Shortest Stage will be 20.29km.

The Clerk of the Course will be Dash Patel, assisted by Joel Muchiri and Ankush Shah.

The Service Park manager will be Anthony Njenga.

The Chief Safety Officer will be Gatimu Mindo, while the Competitor Relation Officer will be Caroline Gatimu.

This will be Kenya Racing Team’s first-ever KNRC event, though they have organised other smaller events such as Autocross and Hill Climb competitions.

KRT is one of the 15 National Motor Sport Clubs registered under the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), whose Chairman is Maina Muturi.

Meanwhile, cars taking part in the East African Safari Classic Rally on December 8 will be presented to the scrutineers on December 6-7.

The 10-day event will kick off on December 8.

A space of 45cmx45cm must be left free on the front doors for the organisers' advertising and Competition Numbers.