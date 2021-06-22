Fans free to follow Safari, but with strict conditions...

M Sport Ford World Rally team's Martin Prokop navigated by Vicktor Chytka car at the service park on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Safari will zoom off at midday outside the traditional starting point outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the first competitive section, the Kasarani Stadium Super Special Stage. where cars will race side by side.
  • The dry weather conditions guarantee thrilling action on ends in a span of two hours of adrenaline-pumping rally pundits and the general public has never witnessed in this part of the world.

Rally fans have every reason to celebrate after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced that spectator stages will be open for fans right from the Kasarani Stadium to the final stage at Hell’s Gate from Thursday until Sunday.

