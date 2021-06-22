Fans free to follow Safari, but with strict conditions...

Rally fans have every reason to celebrate after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced that spectator stages will be open for fans right from the Kasarani Stadium to the final stage at Hell’s Gate from Thursday until Sunday.

But she cautioned the fans to observe Covid-19 Protocols, desist from being overzealous or excited while respecting the work of safety marshals.

Speaking outside the Media Centre after an extensive tour of the Service Park yesterday, her third in as many days, the CS who was accompanied by her Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti, and other top government officials, Amina said enough security personnel will be deployed in all spectator areas to ensure the safety of all people.

She added that Safari being a national event, it was rightful to allow spectators who will have enough room to move around.

However, she also asked those visiting Naivasha to observe curfew hours and behave themselves by setting a good example.

The CS added that there will be no gate fee to access the spectator areas which will be secured, keeping fans at least 90 feet from the rally routes.

Only accredited photographers will access the competitive stage.

They will be required to follow the FIA Media Safety guidelines, and respect safety marshals. Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, police, and National Youth Service will provide security and keep wild animals beyond the range of possible attacks.

The government yesterday announced the temporary closure of several roads for light trucks weighing three tonnes and heavy commercial vehicles which will affect normal mobility flow in a Special Gazette Notice.

Tomorrow this category of vehicles in the Eldoret Nakuru Highway will cease movement at Eldoret from midnight tonight until 6 pm, said Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi under the Preservation of Public Security and National Government Coordination acts.

Those in transit will be parked by the wayside during the affected hours.

There have been a lot of inquiries from fans thirsting to see the top-of-the-range rally machines especially the sleek World Rally Cars, each valued at Sh120 million. However, they are exclusively for use by manufacturer teams.

The Safari will zoom off at midday outside the traditional starting point outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the first competitive section, the Kasarani Stadium Super Special Stage. where cars will race side by side.