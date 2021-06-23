Government announces road closures ahead of Safari Rally

Rally photographers survey the route before the start of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • On Sunday, two major roads will be closed that will include Mombasa-Nairobi-Maai -Mahiu-Naivasha highway, with the road being closed at Mlolongo.
  • The other affected road include Narok-Maai Mahiu which will be closed at Suswa.

Several major roads will be closed ahead of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally slated for this week.

