‘Shakedown’ launches WRC Safari Rally action

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kalle Rovenperra, navigated by Jonne Halttunen, drive their car into the Service Park at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute on June 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • All the competitors must make provision in their cars for the installation of the FIA Safety Tracking System and FIA Safety Emergency Console.
  • Apart from the Super Spectator Stage at Kasarani and the last stage at Malewa, all the other eight stages will be done twice on each of the three days of the competition.
  • The longest spectator stage will be the Kedong Section which will be 32 kilometres while the SSS at Kasarani will be 5.15-kilometres. 

The WRC Safari Rally will kick off Wednesday afternoon with the Shakedown at the Ndulele Conservancy off Moi Road in Naivasha.

