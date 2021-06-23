CS Amina: Safari Rally to inject Sh6bn into Kenyan economy

Safari Rally.

Workers finish preparations at the World Rally Championship Safari Rally starting point at Kenyatta International Convectional Centre on June 23, 2021 on the eve of the start of the Safari Rally.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disclosed that the traffic will be on online games participants on Safari play station and global television viewership.

This year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally that gets underway on Thursday is expected to attract more than 825 million viewers with Sh6 billion in foreign currency being injected into the economy.

