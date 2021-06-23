CS Amina: Safari Rally to inject Sh6bn into Kenyan economy

This year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally that gets underway on Thursday is expected to attract more than 825 million viewers with Sh6 billion in foreign currency being injected into the economy.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disclosed that the traffic will be on online games participants on Safari play station and global television viewership.

At the same time, Mohamed said that the iconic championships that will start with the ceremonial flag off by President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre featuring 59 crews, is expected to attract more than 1.5 billion online impressions.

“That will make this event truly unique,” said Mohamed, who was addressing the media after chairing a meeting for the sports ministry and WRC Safari Rally secretariat officials at the KICC.

Mohamed, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) chairman, Phineas Kimathi also inspected the set up including the Parc fermé at KICC.

“The Safari Rally is at the heart of our national heritage as it embodies the spirit of our people to excel even in the toughest circumstances,” Mohamed said.

“The profile of this event identifies Kenya’s capacity as a top tourist destination."

The Safari Rally that is returning to Kenya as a WRCV after 19 years, will be a nostalgic reminder of the yester years’ Easter Holiday celebrations weaving our communal ties as a country.

“It is also a significant opportunity to showcase Kenya as a great sporting nation,” said Mohamed, who took the opportunity to welcome the top global car manufacturers, rally teams, drivers, and motorsport fans.

“We also invite all our guests to visit and enjoy the warm hospitality of our people and Kenya’s breathtaking countryside.”

She further added that her ministry has also developed a detailed spectator guide, which is publicly available for download at www.safarirally.co.ke/spectators/

She announced that spectators will be allowed into the stages in groups of up to a maximum 20 per designated spectator area.