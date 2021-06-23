Safari Rally a dream come true for Kenya's Andrew Wanyoike

Andrew Wanyoike is a happy man.

The 36-year-old Kenyan rally driver is one of the locals who will be making their debut in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally which kicks off on Thursday at the KICC, Nairobi.

"I'm anxiously eager for the Thursday flag off. Competing in the same terrain with the likes of seven-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier and the 2019 world champion Ott Tanak is a rare opportunity. The feeling is just fantastic! It's simply a world-class feeling that I will cherish for many years to come," Wanyoike, who started racing in 2014, said.

"This is a big honour to me and my family. The last time Kenya hosted the Safari Rally was 19 years ago and I was only 17 years old. I had no idea that one day I'll feature in the Safari rally. I want to make a memorable appearance by finishing the race."

Andrew Wanyoike and his navigator Edward Njoroge train at Stoni Athi, Machakos County on June 3, , 2021. They will take part in the Safari Rally. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Wanyoike is among the eight drivers that have secured a lucrative sponsorship thanks to the gaming firm Betika which has splashed Sh80million on the local drivers which include three women crews.

He will be driving a Subaru WRX STI and will be navigated by Edward Njoroge.

"I have in the past participated in a different kind of motorsport, the Time Trials (TT) in 2016 in Nyaribo, Nyeri County. I used the same car model and clocked the best time in the competition. I think it's a good racing machine. It has been tested on the home soil and can perform better," said Wanyoike.

He has also had impressive performances at the Masinga Time Trials and Murang'a Time Trials in the past.

However, Wanyoike acknowledges that while the past races he has competed on gravel, this time round he is going to tackle dust, sharp bends, riverbanks, tree stumps and tough weather conditions that would test his driving skills and endurance to the limit.

"I have never competed in the Naivasha terrain. I have had a feel of the terrain and from the pace notes from my navigator it seems it will be a battle between the driver and the machine. The terrain has many twists and sharp bends. It's perhaps the most challenging terrain in the world."

However, he exuded confidence saying "there is no cause for alarm."

"My seven years' experience in motorsport has taught me that rallying requires a high degree of self-discipline. Sometimes it's not the fastest car that wins the race. It's the consistency and that is what I'm looking forward to maintaining in my debut WRC Safari Rally," said Wanyoike.

"My wishes and prayers now are to cover the more than 1,000km and finish the rally without breaking the car. I want to gain valuable experience and skills. I want to drive the car to the garage in good condition and wait for the next local competition," he offered.

The father of three – two boys and a girl - says he was inspired to do motorsport by the legendary Patrick Njiru.

"I was fascinated by the supersonic speed of these vehicles. I vowed when I grow up I will also be a rally driver," recalls Wanyoike, who will participate in the Group N category.

"The cost of participating in the rally is expensive and beyond the reach of many budding rally drivers. I thank Betika for their massive sponsorship that will equip the young drivers with skills and valuable lessons that would prepare them for future global competitions. Betika sponsorship is Godsend."

He observed that corporate sponsorship is the best way to give talented drivers wishing to join motorsport hope of one day becoming world champions.

"The young local drivers will have a rare opportunity to interact with world rally champions and the WRC Safari Rally is a good mentorship platform," said Wanyoike.

With just a day remaining before the flag off, Muiruri says he is raring to go. "Mentally and physically we're ready to take on the big boys. We hope to make an impressive show and finish the race."

He has been practicing for the WRC in Lukenya and Stoni Athi in Machakos County.