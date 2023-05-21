Moment of truth for Pipeline in Tunisia final

Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline have all to play for when they cross swords with Zamalek of Egypt in the final of the African Clubs Championship in Hammamet, Tunisia on Monday.

While Pipeline will be seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2005, Zamalek, on the other hand, will be seeking their first title.

The final will also see new champions crowned after defending champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team were bundled out in the quarter-finals last Friday.

Pipeline, who won bronze last year, laboured to win against Carthage 3-2 (25-18, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9) to storm into the final and become the only remaining Kenyan club in the championship.

On their way to the final, Zamalek defeated Mouloudia Club Alger of Algeria 3-1 (25-18, 23-25,25-17, 25-18) in the other semi-final.

Pipeline last featured in the final in 2015 in Egypt when they lost to former champions Al Ahly 3-1.

And middle blocker Trizah Atuka, who was instrumental in Pipeline’s win against Carthage and was part of the team that lost to Ahly in 2015, said the memories are still fresh.

“God knows that we really need this title. We have given our all since the event began and the best we can do for ourselves and the company that has been supportive of us is to win the title. The fact that our MD (Joe Sang) is here means a lot to us. We know it’s not going to be an easy match but we will give our all, and hopefully, the results will work in our favour,” said Atuka who was voted the best middle blocker in 2017 edition.

Carthage will now play Mouloudia Club Alger in the third place play-off on Monday.

At the same time, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang said seeing his team qualify for the final on Saturday night was a sight to behold .

Sang, who shelved his official duties to join the team on Thursday in Tunisia, said the semi-final was nerve-wracking.

Players stood tall

“There were moments when I literally had to stand up from the chair. The moment both teams were at 2-2 sets. It was really something but the players stood tall. But I saw what every point meant to the players; the sweat, and the determination written all over their faces. I’m happy that I was there to witness the moment. I saw what these players go through to ensure they record a win. It’s not easy and I want to laud them and assure them that their efforts were noticed,” said Sang.

“This in a way is a form of branding. The reward we can give these players is to take care of their well-being. For those who want to go into entrepreneurship we will support them and create avenues. For those who are already employed is to make them feel part of the company.