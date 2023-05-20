Kenya Pipeline stun Carthage to storm final

Kenya Pipeline on Saturday came from a set down to stun hosts Carthage 3-2 (18-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9) to storm into the Africa Clubs Championship final in Tunisia.

Pipeline will now face Zamalek SC of Egypt in the final on Monday in Hammamat.

Pipeline, who won bronze last year, are the only remaining Kenyan club in the championship after defending champions KCB were bundled out in the quarters on Friday.

Zamalek had defeated Mouloudia Club Alger of Algeria 3-1(25-18, 23-25,25-17, 25-18) in the earlier semifinal.

Pipeline last featured in the finals in 2015 in Egypt when they lost to former champions Al Ahly 3-1.

Pipeline captain Rose Magoi lauded her teammates for putting in the work to qualify for the final.

“It was not easy but I’m happy things worked in our favour. We had to dig deep and I’m happy our determination won it for us. We want to maintain the same tempo going into the final and hopefully we will reclaim the trophy we last won 2005. I want to thank the Kenya Pipeline management for the unrivaled support led by the Managing Director (Joe Sang) who put aside his busy schedule to be here with us,“ said Magoi.

We have not played Zamalek in recent times but we know they have new players that should not be underrated. We really want to win the title,” added Magoi, who was named the best setter in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs.

Carthage and Pipeline met last year during the third-place play off in Tunisia , and the Kenyans won by the same set ratio.

On their way to the semi-finals, the Oilers dismissed Nyong Et Kelle of Cameroon 3-0(25-10,25-13,25-21) while Carthage saw off Patriotic Army of Rwanda 3-0 (25-14,25-19,25-16) in the last eight.

Carthage will now play Mouloudia Club Alger in the third place play off on Monday.