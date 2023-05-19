African Clubs Championship: Shock as little-known Algerian team eliminates KCB
What you need to know:
- KCB succumbed 3-2( 22-25,27-25,25-20,16-25 and 13-15) to Mouladia Club Alger in the quarter-finals on Friday.
- This now leaves local champions Kenya Pipeline as the country's sole representatives in the championship.
Kenya Pipeline hammered Nyong Et Kelle of Cameroon 3-0 in another quarter-final match to storm into the semi-finals.
KCB defeated Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final last year in Kelibia, Tunisia.
KCB captain Edith Wisa said they will now focus on finishing in a respectable position in the classification matches.
"If the set score and ratio is anything to go by then, I believe we gave a good account of ourselves but unfortunately our best was not good enough. The upcoming players did pretty well with the chances they were given to play.Their future is definitely bright," said the soft spoken middle blocker.