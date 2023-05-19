African Clubs Championship: Shock as little-known Algerian team eliminates KCB

Little-known Mouladia Club Alger of Algeria on Friday eliminated defending champions KCB Women's Volleyball team from the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia on Friday.

KCB succumbed 3-2 (22-25,27-25,25-20,16-25 and 13-15) to Mouladia Club Alger in the quarter-finals on Friday.

This now leaves local champions Kenya Pipeline as the country's sole representatives in the championship.

Kenya Pipeline hammered Nyong Et Kelle of Cameroon 3-0 in another quarter-final match to storm into the semi-finals.

KCB defeated Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final last year in Kelibia, Tunisia.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said they will now focus on finishing in a respectable position in the classification matches.